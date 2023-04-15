Farmington police said why officers approached the wrong address will be investigated. File photo: Dreamstime/TNS
Video shows US police killing man after going to wrong New Mexico home
- Robert Dotson was killed earlier this month by Farmington police officers after they showed up at the wrong address in response to domestic violence call
- Three officers were placed on paid administrative leave over the shooting that police chief Steve Hebbe called a dark day for the force
