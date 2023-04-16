Police are investigating another fatal mass shooting in the US. Photo: via TNS
United States
developing | US: 4 killed in Alabama small town shooting at 16th birthday party, multiple injuries

  • Tragedy happened in Dadeville, population 3,200; ‘humble, smiling’ brother of the birthday girl is said to be among the dead
  • ‘One of the young men killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. Dadeville is a small town, this is going to affect everybody’

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:43pm, 16 Apr, 2023

