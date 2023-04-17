SpaceX Starship’s full stack on its launchpad near Brownsville, Texas, US. Photo: SpaceX / Handout via Reuters
SpaceX to launch deep-space Starship rocket on Monday
- During a window that begins at 7am local time, SpaceX will attempt to launch Starship from the company’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas
- If the launch is successful, it will be a critical milestone in SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s quest to bring humans to destinations as far away as Mars
