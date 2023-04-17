Elon Musk’s SpaceX Starship rocket was due to have lifted off on Monday from its launchpad in Texas but the launch was postponed. Photo: AFP
SpaceX cancels test launch of world’s most powerful rocket
- Company founder Elon Musk tweeted that a valve on rocket ‘appears to be frozen’, shortly before SpaceX said it was ‘standing down from flight test attempt’
- Flight, scheduled to be launched from site in Texas, had been expected to last about 90 minutes
