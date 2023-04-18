Ralph Yarl, a teenager who plays several instruments in Kansas City’s Metropolitan Youth Orchestra, was shot by a homeowner in Missouri. Photo: Ben Crump Law via AP
Gun violence in the US
Black US teen Ralph Yarl shot by homeowner after going to wrong house to pick up siblings

  • The victim suffered wounds to his head and arm in the encounter with a ‘white male assailant’, prompting a march by protesters chanting ‘Black Lives Matter’
  • Yarl had knocked on the door at the wrong address, in a state where a ‘stand-your-ground’ allows homeowners to use force in defence against suspected intruders

Reuters
Updated: 3:50am, 18 Apr, 2023

