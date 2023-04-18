Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves the company’s local office in Washington in January. Photo: Reuters
Elon Musk says he will start ‘TruthGPT’ in apparent challenge to popular AI chatbot

  • His artificial intelligence will ‘try to understand the nature of the universe’, which will make it unlikely to ‘annihilate humans’, the billionaire says
  • Musk last month registered a firm named X.AI Corp, incorporated in Nevada

Reuters

Updated: 6:21am, 18 Apr, 2023

