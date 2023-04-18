A Russian judge on Tuesday upheld the detention of jailed American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in March on spying charges as part of a sweeping Kremlin crackdown on dissent and press freedom amid the war in Ukraine. He and the US government vehemently deny the allegations. Journalists and supporters at the courthouse caught their first glimpse in weeks of the Wall Street Journal reporter, the first US correspondent since the Cold War to be detained in Russia for alleged spying. An AFP reporter said Gershkovich wore a checked shirt, had his arms crossed and smiled during Tuesday’s hearing, an appeal against his pre-trial detention. A judge with the Moscow City Court rejected that appeal, ruling the journalist must stay in jail pending an investigation and trial. Russia’s Federal Security Service detained the 31-year-old in Yekaterinburg on March 29 and accused him of trying to obtain classified information about a Russian arms factory. Gershkovich, his employer and the US government all deny he was involved in spying and have demanded his release. “Evan is a member of the free press who right up until he was arrested was engaged in newsgathering. Any suggestions otherwise are false,” the Journal has said in a statement. Gershkovich could face 20 years in prison if convicted. Russian lawyers have said past investigations into espionage cases took a year to 18 months, during which time he could have little contact with the outside world. He has been held in Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which dates from the czarist era and has been a terrifying symbol of repression since Soviet times. The US has pressed Moscow to grant consular access to Gershkovich. On Monday, US Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she visited Gershkovich in prison for the first time since his detention. Tracy said on Twitter that “he is in good health and remains strong”, reiterating a US call for his immediate release. President Joe Biden spoke to Gershkovich’s parents last week and again condemned his detention. “We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” he said. Last week, the US government declared Gershkovich as “ wrongfully detained”, a designation that means that a particular State Department office takes the lead on seeking his release. In December, American basketball star Brittney Griner was exchanged for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout following her trial and conviction on drug possession charges. She had been sentenced to nine years in prison and ended up spending 10 months behind bars. Another American, Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, has been imprisoned in Russia since December 2018 on espionage charges, which his family and the US government have called baseless. During the Griner case, the Kremlin repeatedly urged the United States to use a “special channel” between the countries’ security agencies to work on a potential prisoner swap, saying such private communications were the only appropriate means for a resolution. Additional reporting by Associated Press