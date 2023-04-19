US actor David Choe attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s Beef in Hollywood in March. Photo: TNS
Beef star David Choe under fire over comments about sexually assaulting massage therapist
- The actor on the Netflix hit series described his ‘rapey behaviour’ in a 2014 podcast, then subsequently apologised and said he had made up the story
- A clip of the remarks recently resurfaced, prompting questions about why stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun decided to work with Choe on their show
