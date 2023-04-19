Cars and debris are seen at the site of a collapsed parking garage in New York on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
New York parking garage collapses, killing 1 and injuring others
- Bystander video showed cars hanging precariously from a buckled upper deck of the three-story building in Manhattan’s Financial District
- The Fire Department says there are reports of people trapped and that searches are being conducted
