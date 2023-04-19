Canadian singer Drake. Photo: EPA-EFE
Canadian singer Drake. Photo: EPA-EFE
Music
World /  United States & Canada

Fake AI-generated Drake song pulled from streaming services

  • AI-generated Drake and The Weeknd collaboration is pulled from streaming services after going viral
  • Universal Music Group is concerned about AIs using its songs to produce music similar to that of popular artists

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:15am, 19 Apr, 2023

