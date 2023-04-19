Robert F. Kennedy Jnr has announced his intention to run for president in the 2024 US election. Photo: Getty Images
Robert Kennedy Jnr to challenge Joe Biden in US presidential bid

  • He faces little chance of success, but his campaign could help advance his claims that childhood Covid-19 immunisations pose health risks
  • A member of the Kennedy political dynasty, he has been banned from YouTube and Instagram for spreading misinformation about vaccines and the pandemic

Reuters
Updated: 10:50pm, 19 Apr, 2023

