The courthouse where the detention hearing for Jack Teixeira was due to be held. Photo: AFP
Man suspected of leaking US secrets to remain in jail after last-minute decision delays hearing
- About 2 hours before Jack Teixeira was due to appear in court, his defence team asked for more time to ‘address the issues presented’
- The 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI last Thursday, is accused of leaking top-secret documents
