US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on PASNA and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. Photo: Reuters / Handout
US sanctions network supporting Iran drones, military including China, Hong Kong firms
- US Treasury imposed sanctions on the head of Iran’s Pardazan System Namad Arman (PASNA) and the entity’s front companies and suppliers
- Three China-based suppliers were targeted, alongside a Hong Kong-based company and a Malaysia-based front company
US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on PASNA and the entity’s front companies and suppliers in Iran, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. Photo: Reuters / Handout