Texas cheerleader Payton Washington, 18, is in critical condition after being shot in the leg and back. Photo: GoFundMe
Gun violence in the US
Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car

  • Heather Roth quickly left, but a passenger in the vehicle followed her and opened fire, grazing Roth and hitting teammate Payton Washington in the leg and back
  • The attack is the latest in a string of recent US shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place

Associated Press
Updated: 12:55am, 20 Apr, 2023

