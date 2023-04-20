Texas cheerleader Payton Washington, 18, is in critical condition after being shot in the leg and back. Photo: GoFundMe
Texas cheerleaders shot after one says she got in wrong car
- Heather Roth quickly left, but a passenger in the vehicle followed her and opened fire, grazing Roth and hitting teammate Payton Washington in the leg and back
- The attack is the latest in a string of recent US shootings apparently sparked by someone showing up at the wrong place
