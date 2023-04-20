MillerKnoll Inc CEO Andi Owen compensation for the previous year included a salary of roughly US$1 million, in addition to about US$4 million from mostly stocks and options, an annual incentive plan, and covered expenses, like access to a company plane. Photo: Twitter/@conzmoleman
US CEO making seven-figures tells staff worried about bonuses to leave ‘pity city’
- A leaked clip shows Andi Owen, who heads MillerKnoll Inc, a furniture maker known for its iconic Herman Miller chairs, scolding employees for speculating about payouts
- Viral video has provoked criticism online, amid scrutiny over executive pay as surging inflation hits households and the US undergoes staffing shortages
MillerKnoll Inc CEO Andi Owen compensation for the previous year included a salary of roughly US$1 million, in addition to about US$4 million from mostly stocks and options, an annual incentive plan, and covered expenses, like access to a company plane. Photo: Twitter/@conzmoleman