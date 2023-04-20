MillerKnoll Inc CEO Andi Owen compensation for the previous year included a salary of roughly US$1 million, in addition to about US$4 million from mostly stocks and options, an annual incentive plan, and covered expenses, like access to a company plane. Photo: Twitter/@conzmoleman
US CEO making seven-figures tells staff worried about bonuses to leave ‘pity city’

  • A leaked clip shows Andi Owen, who heads MillerKnoll Inc, a furniture maker known for its iconic Herman Miller chairs, scolding employees for speculating about payouts
  • Viral video has provoked criticism online, amid scrutiny over executive pay as surging inflation hits households and the US undergoes staffing shortages

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:27am, 20 Apr, 2023

