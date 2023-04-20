Donald Trump attending an Ultimate Fighting Championship event in Miami on April 8. A lawyer for Trump signaled that the former president is unlikely to attend a civil trial next week. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump seeks to raise rape accuser’s sexual history at trial
- E. Jean Carroll has accused Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s
- Lawyer for the former US president signals Trump won’t attend civil trial, which is set to start on April 25
