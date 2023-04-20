SpaceX’s next-generation Starship spacecraft atop its powerful Super Heavy rocket lifts off from the company’s Boca Chica launchpad. Photo: Reuters
SpaceX’s Starship, world’s biggest rocket, explodes during test flight

  • The gigantic rocket successfully blasted off at 8.33am Central Time from Starbase, the private SpaceX spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas
  • Starship’s capsule had been scheduled to separate from the rocket booster 3 minutes into the flight but it failed and the rocket blew up

Agence France-PresseBloomberg
Agence France-Presse and Bloomberg

Updated: 11:36pm, 20 Apr, 2023

