A representative holds a binder full of information about the war game simulation during a House Select Committee meeting in Washington on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Photo: Reuters
US war game on Taiwan shows need for ‘decisive action’ to boost arms
- The unusual tabletop exercise was conducted by the House of Representatives’ Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party with a Washington think tank
- The results indicated the US must boost production of long-range missiles and that US resupply of the island would be impossible after a conflict begins
