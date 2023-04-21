Chinese President Xi Jinping and Frencg President Emmanuel Macron meet at the Guandong province governor’s residence on April 7. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron discuss French leader’s recent China visit
- The call signals an effort to calm tensions over how to deal with Beijing, after Macron said Europe should not be drawn into a US-China fight over Taiwan
- The leaders also ‘agreed on the importance of continuing to engage’ China to help seek an end to the Ukraine conflict
