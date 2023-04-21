Alec Baldwin poses for photos at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2017. Photo: AP
Rust shooting: manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped, lawyer says

  • The gun the actor was holding had discharged on the movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
  • The charges are to be dropped without prejudice, meaning the case’s new special prosecutors could file fresh ones down the line

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:06am, 21 Apr, 2023

