Alec Baldwin poses for photos at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in September 2017. Photo: AP
Rust shooting: manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin to be dropped, lawyer says
- The gun the actor was holding had discharged on the movie set, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
- The charges are to be dropped without prejudice, meaning the case’s new special prosecutors could file fresh ones down the line
