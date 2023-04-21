Businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York in April 2017. Photo: Reuters
Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui denied bail in US fraud case
- The judge called his proposed bail package insufficient, noting he has filed for bankruptcy and saying he has ‘the means and know-how to flee’
- Guo and his financial adviser, Kin Ming Je, are accused of scheming to cheat thousands of victims out of more than US$1 billion
Businessman Guo Wengui speaks during an interview in New York in April 2017. Photo: Reuters