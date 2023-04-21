Kai Kloepfer, the founder and CEO of US ‘smart gun’ manufacturer Biofire Tech, stands in front of product drawings at the company’s headquarters in Colorado. Photo: TNS
US gun with facial recognition goes on sale
- Aim of Biofire Tech’s facial-recognition weapon is to reduce suicides, a leading cause of US gun-related deaths, and avoid accidental shootings by children
- Although prototype twice failed to fire during media demo, firm said failure was related to the mechanical gun, made from pre-production and prototype parts
