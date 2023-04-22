Billie Davis now faces a federal hate crime charge in addition to attempted murder in the stabbing of an Indiana University student of Chinese descent on a public bus. Photo: Bloomington Police Department via AP
Indiana woman who stabbed Chinese-American teen on bus charged with hate crime
- Billie R. Davis, 56, reportedly told police she attacked the young woman with a folding knife because it ‘would be one less person to blow up our country’
- A detective who reviewed bus surveillance footage says the victim was stabbed about seven times in the top of the head
