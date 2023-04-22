Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP
Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong speak out after David Choe’s sex assault comments surface
- Choe has come under fire over a 2014 clip in which he describes his ‘rapey behaviour’ towards a massage therapist – an account he later said was fabricated
- In a joint statement with Lee Sung Jin, creator of the hit Netflix series, Yeun and Lee say their co-star has apologised and ‘put in the work’ to better himself
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP