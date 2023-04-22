Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP
Sexual harassment and assault
World /  United States & Canada

Beef stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong speak out after David Choe’s sex assault comments surface

  • Choe has come under fire over a 2014 clip in which he describes his ‘rapey behaviour’ towards a massage therapist – an account he later said was fabricated
  • In a joint statement with Lee Sung Jin, creator of the hit Netflix series, Yeun and Lee say their co-star has apologised and ‘put in the work’ to better himself

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:08am, 22 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP
Steven Yeun and Ali Wong pose together at the Beef premiere in Los Angeles in March. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE