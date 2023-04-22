Anti-abortion activists hold signs in front of the US Supreme Court on Friday. Photo: Reuters
US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill for now
- The justices granted an emergency request to block mifepristone restrictions set by lower courts, delivering a victory to the Biden administration
- The pill is taken with another drug called misoprostol to perform medication abortion, which accounts for more than half of all US abortions
