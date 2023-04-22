Retired Harvard University chemist Charles Lieber asked a federal judge in Massachusetts to spare him from prison after he was convicted in 2021 of lying to the US government about his role in a Chinese programme designed to recruit scientific talent. In a filing on Friday to US District Judge Rya Zobel in Boston, Lieber’s lawyer said the one-time chair of Harvard’s Chemistry and Chemical Biology Department is remorseful and that his reputation has already been ruined by his Chinese ties. The letter also cites Lieber’s battle with cancer, for which there is no cure. “Travel to China – which amounted, in total, to no more than a couple of weeks – has shattered his entire life,” defence lawyer Mark Mukasey wrote. “At 64 years old, Professor Lieber prays to be able to live out whatever time he has left, at home.” Mukasey asked the judge for one of four possible sentences, ranging from a one-year probation to a sentence of six months of home detention, to be followed by a year of supervised release. Prosecutors have yet to provide their recommendation. Lieber is expected to be sentenced on April 26. Video shows Harvard professor denying bringing cash payments back from China Lieber was convicted of two counts of lying to federal authorities about his affiliation with Wuhan University of Technology and China’s Thousand Talents Programme – a recruitment pipeline designed to attract overseas researchers to further China’s scientific development. He also was convicted of filing a false income tax return and failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts with the IRS. Lieber was hired as a “strategic scientist” at Wuhan University and took part in the talent recruitment programme from at least 2012 to 2015, the US Justice Department said. During that time, Lieber was paid US$50,000 a month and about US$150,000 in living expenses. He was also awarded over US$1.5 million to conduct a research lab at the university. According to the DOJ, Lieber lied to federal authorities about these affiliations and didn’t disclose the income to the IRS on his tax returns. He later failed to disclose that he opened a foreign bank account in Wuhan, which was where the university deposited portions of his salary. US-China trade war suspicions eclipse Thousand Talents Plan Lieber’s sentencing memorandum sought to rebut what it called several “erroneous assumptions” and “misguided interpretations” of the case against him, saying that he hadn’t been charged with espionage or grant fraud. The letter also said Lieber wasn’t employed by the Chinese government, that his research wasn’t being questioned, and that it wasn’t a crime to be a member of the Thousand Talents Programme. “Professor Lieber hopes the court will assess the complete picture of who he is and how he has lived his life and will have mercy on him,” his lawyers said.