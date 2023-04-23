Former US Navy coxswain Ken Potts, one of the last two survivors of the USS Arizona battleship which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, died on Friday. Photo: Lance Corporal Robert Sweet / US Marine Corps via A)
One of the last two survivors of USS Arizona, sunk in Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour, dies at 102
- Ken Potts was working as a crane operator shuttling supplies to the Arizona the morning of December 7, 1941, when the battleship was attacked
- Dozens of ships either sank, capsized or were damaged in the bombing of the Hawaii naval base, which catapulted the US into World War II
