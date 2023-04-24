The Twitter logo.Twitter users have noticed that dead celebrities are supposedly holding paid verification accounts Photo: AFP
Twitter blue checks for dead celebrities add to verification confusion
- People were confused after seeing the profiles of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and basketball player Kobe Bryant sporting the blue ticks
- An explanation said the ‘account is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue’ but it was not clear who paid the monthly US$8 account charge
