President Joe Biden, pictured with first lady Jill Biden, is expected to announce his re-election campaign this week. Photo: AP
Joe Biden’s re-election campaign faces new challenges: it’s not 2020
- Joe Biden’s clear path to the 2024 nomination will be a markedly different experience from four years ago when Covid sharply limited travel
- This time, 80-year-old Biden will have to juggle running for office while running the country, likely with more traditional campaign stops
