President Joe Biden, pictured with first lady Jill Biden, is expected to announce his re-election campaign this week. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden, pictured with first lady Jill Biden, is expected to announce his re-election campaign this week. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

Joe Biden’s re-election campaign faces new challenges: it’s not 2020

  • Joe Biden’s clear path to the 2024 nomination will be a markedly different experience from four years ago when Covid sharply limited travel
  • This time, 80-year-old Biden will have to juggle running for office while running the country, likely with more traditional campaign stops

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:31pm, 24 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
President Joe Biden, pictured with first lady Jill Biden, is expected to announce his re-election campaign this week. Photo: AP
President Joe Biden, pictured with first lady Jill Biden, is expected to announce his re-election campaign this week. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE