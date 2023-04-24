A medical worker fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine dose in Brussels. Photo: Reuters
Mobile printer for mRNA vaccine patches could be used for ‘next Covid’, scientists say
- The device prints 2cm-wide (0.7-inch) patches which each contain hundreds of tiny needles that administer a vaccine when pressed against the skin
- These ‘microneedle patches’ can be self-administered, are relatively painless, and could be more palatable to the vaccine-hesitant
