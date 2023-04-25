A person walks past a First Republic branch in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
A person walks past a First Republic branch in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse
World /  United States & Canada

First Republic loses over US$100 billion in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse

  • The bank is exploring options as the news overshadowed its market-beating first-quarter profit and sent shares down 21 per cent
  • First Republic came into intense focus after the SVB and Signature Bank closures prompted US customers to move billions of dollars to bigger institutions.

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:49am, 25 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A person walks past a First Republic branch in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
A person walks past a First Republic branch in New York on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE