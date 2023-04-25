US President Joe Biden speaks during his official campaign launch video published on April 25, 2023. Photo: YouTube/Joe Biden via Reuters
Joe Biden, 80, formally declares 2024 re-election bid, promises ‘to finish the job’
- The US president released a video on Tuesday announcing his intention to seek re-election. At 80 years of age, Biden is the oldest ever person to hold the US presidency
- An NBC News poll found 70 per cent of Americans, including 51 per cent of Democrats, believe Biden should not run, with age being the biggest concern
US President Joe Biden speaks during his official campaign launch video published on April 25, 2023. Photo: YouTube/Joe Biden via Reuters