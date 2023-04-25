Actor, singer, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has died. He was 96.. Photo: AP
Harry Belafonte, singer, actor and activist who crossed paths with Martin Luther King, Mandela, and Obama, dies at 96
- The singer, songwriter and groundbreaking actor started his entertainment career belting ‘Day O’ in his 1950s hit song ‘Banana Boat’ before turning to political activism
- In the 1960s he campaigned with Martin Luther King Jr., and in the 1980s, worked to end apartheid in South Africa and coordinated Nelson Mandela’s first visit to the US
Actor, singer, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte has died. He was 96.. Photo: AP