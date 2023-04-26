Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment in New York on April 4. Photo: AP
Donald Trump rape trial opens with secret jury, judge’s warning
- The six men and nine women deciding the ex-president’s fate in E. Jean Carroll’s lawsuit could use fake names when talking to each other, the judge suggested
- He also warned Trump and Carroll’s lawyers to tell their clients and witnesses not to make statements that could ‘incite violence or civil unrest’
Former US president Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment in New York on April 4. Photo: AP