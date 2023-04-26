The Republican Party ad shows realistic-looking, but fake, images of Taipei’s signature skyscraper collapsing. Photo: YouTube/GOP
China features in Republican AI-generated ad attacking ‘weakest president’ Joe Biden
- US President Joe Biden released a three-minute video on Tuesday to announce he will seek re-election in 2024
- Republicans responded with an AI-generated video to envision a dystopian future where ‘an emboldened China invades Taiwan’, and other crises
The Republican Party ad shows realistic-looking, but fake, images of Taipei’s signature skyscraper collapsing. Photo: YouTube/GOP