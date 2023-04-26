The Republican Party ad shows realistic-looking, but fake, images of Taipei’s signature skyscraper collapsing. Photo: YouTube/GOP
US Presidential Election 2024
World /  United States & Canada

China features in Republican AI-generated ad attacking ‘weakest president’ Joe Biden

  • US President Joe Biden released a three-minute video on Tuesday to announce he will seek re-election in 2024
  • Republicans responded with an AI-generated video to envision a dystopian future where ‘an emboldened China invades Taiwan’, and other crises

Agencies

Updated: 11:42am, 26 Apr, 2023

The Republican Party ad shows realistic-looking, but fake, images of Taipei’s signature skyscraper collapsing. Photo: YouTube/GOP
