Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, is not planning to donate to any political candidates in 2024, according to two people close to the businessman. Photo: Getty Images
Peter Thiel, co-founder of PayPal, is not planning to donate to any political candidates in 2024, according to two people close to the businessman. Photo: Getty Images
United States
World /  United States & Canada

PayPal co-founder, Republican donor Peter Thiel won’t fund candidates in 2024, as cultural issues trump US-China rivalry

  • Thiel believes Republicans are making a mistake in focusing on cultural flashpoints and should be more concerned with competing with China, sources said
  • PayPal co-founder has contributed around US$50 million to state and federal political candidates and campaigns since 2000, and was an early backer of Donald Trump

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:39pm, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP