Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AP
United States
Disney sues Florida’s Ron DeSantis over theme park takeover

  • The company is accusing the governor and likely 2024 presidential hopeful of ‘government retaliation’ after it opposed his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
  • The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing feud between DeSantis and Disney, a powerful political player and major tourism driver in his state

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:55am, 27 Apr, 2023

