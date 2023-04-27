Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AP
Disney sues Florida’s Ron DeSantis over theme park takeover
- The company is accusing the governor and likely 2024 presidential hopeful of ‘government retaliation’ after it opposed his ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
- The lawsuit is the latest development in an ongoing feud between DeSantis and Disney, a powerful political player and major tourism driver in his state
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Heritage Foundation 50th Anniversary Celebration leadership summit in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AP