Former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson is surrounded by family members after formally announcing his Republican campaign for president in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Wednesday. Photo: AP
US Presidential Election 2024
Asa Hutchinson is latest long-shot Republican to challenge Donald Trump

  • The former Arkansas governor and vocal critic of the ex-US president has formally launched his 2024 White House bid
  • Touting his experience, Hutchison framed his candidacy as a battle for the future of the country and the soul of the Republican Party

Bloomberg
Updated: 3:17am, 27 Apr, 2023

