E. Jean Carroll is seen at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
E. Jean Carroll is seen at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump
World /  United States & Canada

‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,’ writer E. Jean Carroll says at civil trial

  • She says she’s trying to ‘get my life back’ after the ex-US president lied about the sexual assault and shattered her reputation
  • Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he called her rape claim a hoax, lie and ‘complete con job’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:57am, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
E. Jean Carroll is seen at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
E. Jean Carroll is seen at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE