E. Jean Carroll is seen at Manhattan Federal Court in New York on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me,’ writer E. Jean Carroll says at civil trial
- She says she’s trying to ‘get my life back’ after the ex-US president lied about the sexual assault and shattered her reputation
- Carroll is suing Trump for defamation after he called her rape claim a hoax, lie and ‘complete con job’
