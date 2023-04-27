National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP
US military leak suspect poses danger, had arsenal of weapons, prosecutor says
- Jack Teixeira kept a gun locker near his bed that contained handguns, bolt-action rifles and a military-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine
- He should remain in custody ‘based on his ability to cause exceptionally grave danger to the US national security’, prosecuting lawyers say
National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP