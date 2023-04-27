National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP
National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP
United States
World /  United States & Canada

US military leak suspect poses danger, had arsenal of weapons, prosecutor says

  • Jack Teixeira kept a gun locker near his bed that contained handguns, bolt-action rifles and a military-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine
  • He should remain in custody ‘based on his ability to cause exceptionally grave danger to the US national security’, prosecuting lawyers say

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:25pm, 27 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP
National Guardsman Jack Teixeira, reflected in an image of the Pentagon in Washington, had an “arsenal” of weapons concealed in his home. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE