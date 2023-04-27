US television host Jerry Springer, whose programme became a symbol of low brow television with its on-air fights, swearing and infidelity revelations, has died at the age of 79. Photo: Getty Images
Former US talk show host Jerry Springer has died, age 79
- Known for chair-throwing and bleep-filled arguments, his daytime talk show was a favourite American guilty pleasure over its 27-year run
- Springer died peacefully at home in suburban Chicago after a brief illness, a statement said
