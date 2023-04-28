Former US vice-president Mike Pence speaks at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump
Mike Pence testifies before grand jury probing Donald Trump bid to overturn election loss

  • The former US vice-president’s appearance is likely to give prosecutors a first-person account about conversations held before the deadly January 6 Capitol riot
  • The testimony comes hours after a federal appeal court rejected a bid by Trump’s lawyers to block Pence from testifying

Associated Press
Updated: 6:08am, 28 Apr, 2023

