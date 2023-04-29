The US House voted to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries after President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost the US solar industry, a key part of his climate agenda. Photo: AP
US House votes to repeal Biden tariff waiver on solar panels from 4 Southeast Asian nations
- Restoring tariffs on solar imports from overseas is aimed at boosting domestic solar makers who say they cannot compete with the cheaper products
- Solar panels from Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam account for about 80 per cent of US supplies
