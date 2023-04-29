Student Dillon Reeves grabs the steering wheel on his school bus and hit the brakes after the driver passed out Wednesday. Photo: Warren Consolidated Schools via AP
‘Little hero’: US boy stops school bus when driver passes out
- Dillon Reeves, 13, grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes as the vehicle – carrying dozens of other middle-schoolers – veered towards oncoming traffic
- A video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and saying she needs to pull over before she loses consciousness
