Student Dillon Reeves grabs the steering wheel on his school bus and hit the brakes after the driver passed out Wednesday. Photo: Warren Consolidated Schools via AP
‘Little hero’: US boy stops school bus when driver passes out

  • Dillon Reeves, 13, grabbed the steering wheel and hit the brakes as the vehicle – carrying dozens of other middle-schoolers – veered towards oncoming traffic
  • A video shows the driver fanning herself with a baseball cap and saying she needs to pull over before she loses consciousness

Associated Press
Updated: 7:31am, 29 Apr, 2023

