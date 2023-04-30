Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, talks about her visit to Ukraine a year ago. Photo: AP
Ukraine, democracy ‘must win’, Nancy Pelosi says a year after her visit to the war-torn nation

  • ‘It was dangerous … We had great protection, but nonetheless, [it was] a war – theatre of war’, the former US House speaker recalls of her visit
  • ‘There is a fight in the world now between democracy and autocracy, its manifestation at the time is in Ukraine … We must win,’ Pelosi urges

Associated Press
Updated: 12:12am, 30 Apr, 2023

