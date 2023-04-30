The Russian invasion had just begun when Nancy Pelosi made a surprise visit to Ukraine nearly a year ago, the House speaker then the highest-ranking elected US official to lead a congressional delegation to Kyiv. Pelosi and the lawmakers were ushered under the cloak of secrecy into the capital city, an undisclosed passage that even to this day she will not divulge. “It was very, it was dangerous”, Pelosi said before Sunday’s one-year anniversary of that trip. “We never feared about it, but we thought we could die because we’re visiting a serious, serious war zone”, she said. “We had great protection, but nonetheless, a war – theatre of war”. Pelosi’s visit was as unusual as it was historic, opening a fresh diplomatic channel between the US and Ukraine that has only deepened with the prolonged war. In the year since, a long list of congressional leaders, senators and chairs of powerful committees, both Democrats and Republicans, followed her lead, punctuated by President Joe Biden’s own visit this year. The steady stream of arrivals in Kyiv has served to amplify a political and military partnership between the US and Ukraine for the world to see, one that will be tested anew when Congress is again expected this year to help fund the war to defeat Russia. “We must win. We must bring this to a positive conclusion – for the people of Ukraine and for our country”, Pelosi said. There is a fight in the world now between democracy and autocracy, its manifestation at the time is in Ukraine”. With a new Republican majority in the House whose Trump-aligned members have balked at overseas investments, Pelosi, a Democrat, remains confident the Congress will continue backing Ukraine as part of a broader US commitment to democracy abroad in the face of authoritarian aggression. “Support for Ukraine has been bipartisan and bicameral, in both houses of Congress by both parties, and the American people support democracy in Ukraine”, Pelosi said. “I believe that we will continue to support as long as we need to support democracy … as long as it takes to win”. All eyes on Beijing as Taiwan’s Tsai tipped to see House speaker in US Now the speaker emerita, an honorary title bestowed by Democrats, Pelosi is circumspect about her role as a US emissary abroad. Having visited 87 countries during her time in office, many as the trailblazing first woman to be the House speaker, she set a new standard for pointing the gavel outward as she focused attention on the world beyond US shores. In her office tucked away at the Capitol, Pelosi shared many of the honours and mementos she has received from abroad, including the honorary passport she was given on her trip to Ukraine, among her final stops as speaker. It’s a signature political style, building on Pelosi’s decades of work on the House Intelligence committee, but one that a new generation of House leaders may – or may not – chose to emulate. Pelosi said it’s up to the new leaders what they will do on the global stage. “Other speakers have understood our national security – we take an oath to protect and defend – and so we have to reach out with our values and our strength to make sure that happens,” she said. “I just want to say that this, for me, was the most logical thing to do,” Pelosi said. When Pelosi arrived in Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky stood outside to meet the US officials, a photo that ricocheted around the world a show of support for the young democracy fighting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion. “The courage of the president in greeting us on the street rather than us just meeting him in his office was yet again another symbol of the courage of the people of Ukraine,” she said. Pelosi told Zelensky in a video released at the time “your fight is a fight for everyone”. A year on, with no end to the war in sight, Pelosi said: “I would have hoped that it would have been over by now.”