The scene of a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, US early on Saturday. Photo: KTRK via AP
Man kills 5 in Texas, including child, after next-door neighbours complained about gunfire
- Police said they were searching for suspect Francisco Oropeza following the overnight shooting in Cleveland, north of Houston
- ‘Everyone that was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution-style,’ San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said
The scene of a mass shooting in Cleveland, Texas, US early on Saturday. Photo: KTRK via AP