A security guard stands outside a First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, US on Friday. Photo: Reuters
First Republic Bank auction under way, with deal expected by Sunday
- Citizens Financial Group, PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among roughly half a dozen bidders vying to buy First Republic Bank
- A deal is likely to be announced on Sunday night before Asian markets open, with the regulator expected to also seize the troubled lender at the same time, sources said
