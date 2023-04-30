A security guard stands outside a First Republic Bank branch in San Francisco, California, US on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) collapse
First Republic Bank auction under way, with deal expected by Sunday

  • Citizens Financial Group, PNC Financial Services Group and JPMorgan Chase & Co are among roughly half a dozen bidders vying to buy First Republic Bank
  • A deal is likely to be announced on Sunday night before Asian markets open, with the regulator expected to also seize the troubled lender at the same time, sources said

Reuters

Updated: 3:04am, 30 Apr, 2023

