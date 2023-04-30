US President Joe Biden took it on the chin Saturday at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner as he laughed gamely through sharp jokes about his age, and hit back with a few of his own. Washington’s political and media elites gathered for their annual big-night-out in the US capital for an event that ranged from the traditional comedy gags to sombre calls to free reporters imprisoned abroad. Headlining the after-dinner entertainment was “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who gleefully mocked Biden, 80, for running for a second term in the White House that could mean he is still president at age 86. Say what you want about our president, but when he wakes up from that nap, work gets done Roy Wood Jr., comedian Wood noted recent angry protests in France against raising the retirement age. “They rioted because they didn’t want to work until 64. Meanwhile, in America, we have an 80-year-old man begging us for four more years of work,” he deadpanned, drawing a broad smile from Biden, sitting only yards away. “‘Let me finish the job’ – That’s not a campaign slogan, that’s a plea,” Wood added. “Say what you want about our president, but when he wakes up from that nap, work gets done.” In a possible preview of a 2024 presidential campaign theme, he attacked news outlets he said used “lies told for profit and power” to stir up hatred in the United States. Biden aimed one of his barbs at media mogul Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old owner of conservative TV network Fox News. “You might think I don’t like Rupert Murdoch, that’s simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like [29-year-old pop star] Harry Styles?” Biden joked. He also referred to “truth buried by lies,” in an apparent reference to false conspiracy theories that his 2020 election win was the result of a massive voter fraud. “Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and malice repeated over and over again designed to generate a cycle of anger and hate and even violence,” Biden said. That cycle, Biden added, has emboldened local jurisdictions to ban books, and “the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away.” Zeroing in on what he characterised as “an extreme press,” Biden at the same time joked that if he called Fox News “honest, fair and truthful then I can be sued for defamation.” Earlier this month, Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for US$787.5 million in a case that centred around Fox’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been manipulated in favour of Biden. ‘Historic’: Fox settles Dominion defamation case for US$787.5 million And in a jab at former President Donald Trump, Biden quipped that comedian Roy Wood Jr., who also was a featured speaker at the dinner, had offered him US$10 to keep his speech short. “That’s a switch – a president being offered hush money,” Biden said to laughter. On April 4, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in a case involving an alleged US$130,000 hush payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. What’s next legally for Trump after being charged in New York? He also targeted CNN presenter Don Lemon who was sacked allegedly after sexist and ageist on-air remarks. “Call me old – I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient – I say I’m wise. You say I’m over the hill – Don Lemon would say that’s a man in his prime.” The dinner institution had started to wither – first boycotted by Donald Trump, then shut down altogether to fend off Covid-19. Even last year, strict Covid testing, frequent use of masks and diminished attendance resulted in a low-key affair. But this year’s event for 2,600 guests was sold out, and attended by both Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. Having the president and vice-president there restored a tradition last observed in 2016, the final dinner before Trump entered the White House. “Folks, it is wonderful to be back here again, proving I haven’t learned a damn thing,” said Biden. The occasion is meant to celebrate the constitution’s First Amendment guarantees of free speech and to advocate for a free press worldwide. Before the dinner, Biden met with the family of Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter arrested and imprisoned in Russia last month on espionage charges. US officials strenuously deny the allegations, and a large media campaign has been launched to push for his release. Gershkovich is the first foreign journalist arrested in Russia on spying charges since the collapse of the Soviet Union. “We are working every day to secure his release. We’re looking at opportunities and tools to bring him home. We keep the faith,” Biden said. ‘So good to be home’: Griner speaks out after release from Russia This week Moscow said it had denied a consular visit to Gershkovich in retaliation for Washington not issuing visas to several Russian journalists, as bilateral ties remain frozen more than a year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Also among the dinner’s star guests was basketball player Brittney Griner, who was released by Russia as part of a prisoner swap last year and who has vowed to fight for other detainees.