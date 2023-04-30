US President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Seasoned’: Biden laughs off age gags at White House comedy roast, attacks news outlets for ‘lies’

  • At the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner Biden attacked news outlets he said used ‘lies told for profit and power’ to stir up hatred in the US
  • The WHCA is meant to celebrate the US constitution’s First Amendment guarantees of free speech and to advocate for a free press worldwide

Agence France-PresseReuters