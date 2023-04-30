Picketers march on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Photo: Reuters
Thousands in immigration limbo as Canada’s largest public sector strike enters third week
- The industrial action has affected everyone from refugee claimants to sponsored relatives, migrant workers to foreign students
- About 155,000 federal public servants have been on strike since April 19 – wages are the sticking point as well as remote work
