The iconic Hollywood sign on a hillside above Los Angeles California. Some writers might be about to go on strike. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
- Negotiators hope to avoid strike in besieged sector that would disrupt TV production if no deal with firms like Disney and Netflix on pay and conditions
- Artificial intelligence is also hot topic; writers want to prevent studios using AI to generate new scripts from previous work, and don’t want to rewrite AI drafts
