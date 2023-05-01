The iconic Hollywood sign on a hillside above Los Angeles California. Some writers might be about to go on strike. Photo: Reuters
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms

  • Negotiators hope to avoid strike in besieged sector that would disrupt TV production if no deal with firms like Disney and Netflix on pay and conditions
  • Artificial intelligence is also hot topic; writers want to prevent studios using AI to generate new scripts from previous work, and don’t want to rewrite AI drafts

Updated: 9:00pm, 1 May, 2023

